EPWORTH, Iowa — Wayne J. Beitzel, 84, of Epworth, died October 2, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.
Wayne J. Beitzel
ZachJoyce
