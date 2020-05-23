POTOSI, Wis. — Helen Patcle, 98, of Rockford, Ill., formerly of Potosi, Wis., passed away on May 21, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. June 27, at St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wis., with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville, Wis.
She was born on July 29, 1921, in Patch Grove, Wis., daughter of William and Amelia Vogt.
She is survived by Judy (John) Miller, Sherry (Ray) Ihm, Ron (Pat) Kaufman, David (Mary) Kaufman; granddaughters, Jody (Jeff) Fuehrer, Jennifer Hornbeck; great-grandchildren, Amanda Blum, Kristofer Hornbeck; and a great-great grandchild, Loren Billups.