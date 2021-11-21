Evelyn G. Schwegman, 97, of Dubuque died Friday, November 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
She was born May 12, 1924 in Dubuque, daughter of William and Mary (Ford) Crahan. She graduated from the Visitation Academy in 1942 and Clarke College in 1946. She began her career as a Social Worker with Catholic Charities where she placed babies into adoptive homes. She said it was some of the hardest, yet most rewarding work of her life. After having her children, Evie taught in the Dubuque Community Schools for 30 years, retiring in 1986. She said that Fourth Grade was her most favorite grade to teach.
On November 29, 1947 she married Robert P. Schwegman at the Church of the Nativity. They were married for 56 years. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2003.
Evelyn was proud to be a devoted member of St. Joseph the Worker, Theresians, Catholic Daughters of America, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She stayed connected to her sorority sisters for nearly all of her life. After retiring, she volunteered in elementary school classrooms.
She was an avid bridge player, a voracious reader, and enjoyed travel and golfing. She and Robert spent the Winter months in Arizona and the Summer months at the family cottage in Delhi, IA.
Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Sue Schwegman (Timothy) Ryan of Sacramento, CA; two sons, William (Judy) Schwegman of Dubuque and Thomas Schwegman of Eldridge, IA; three grandsons, Liam (Christina) Ryan of Santa Cruz, CA, Nathan (Nicole) Schwegman of San Diego, CA and Casey (Elizabeth) Ryan of Santa Cruz, CA; four granddaughters, Jama Schwegman of Rock Island, IL, Lee Schwegman Diaz of Merced, CA, Maura Ryan (Nick) Perotti of Sacramento, CA and Julia (D.J.) Schwegman of Moline, IL.
She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Diaz, Maisie Ryan, Finnegan Ryan, Cormac Ryan, Griffin Ryan, and Brennan Perotti.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Helen, Margaret and John Crahan.
She will be remembered as the matriarch of her family, for her contributions to her community, her beautiful singing voice, and her devotion to her friendships. She had a great sense humor, made those around her laugh with her wit and one-liners. To use a favorite phrase of hers, she was truly “something wonderful”.