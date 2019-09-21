BELLEVUE, Iowa — Allan “Allie” Heiar, 92, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, also at the church, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday, at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue, prior to Mass. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Allie was born to Clara (Yoeger) and Nick Heiar on September 26, 1926, in rural Bellevue, in the farmhouse where he resided his entire life. He married Ruth Kilburg on October 11, 1950. Allie felt truly blessed in all the important ways of life — the things money can’t buy — like being a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather. He was loved deeply, and his family will long remember his witty and unpredictable sense of humor.
An avid gardener, Allie felt an obligation to plant enough potatoes to feed the whole family. When Allie wasn’t farming or painting barns and houses, he spent time woodworking in his shop, where he created a variety of hand-crafted items for his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 68 years, Ruth; sons, Dave (Jane), Roger (Lou Ann), Rick (Lin Manders) and Mark (Lori); a daughter, Mary Jo (Randy) Gerardy; and son-in-law, Denny (Linda) Walgamuth; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Verna Mae Ernst; and sisters-in law, Lucille Bormann, Berniece Bormann, Mildred Haxmeier, Marci Roling, Jean Hoffmann and Velma Kilburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lavonne Walgamuth; grandchildren, Justin and Ann Heiar; brother, Richard; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn and Don Neubert, Valeta and Ronald Schmidt, Marilyn and Don Haxmeier, Raymond Ernst, LeRoy and Kathleen Kilburg, Sylvester Bormann, Vivian Bormann, Wayne Haxmeier, Glenn Roling, Merle Kilburg and Allan Hoffmann.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Jackson County for the care and compassion shown to Allie and the entire family.
