BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Charles E. Jeidy, 84, of Bloomington, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will follow. Burial will be at a later date.