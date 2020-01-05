KIELER, Wis. — Donald E. (Sam) Dalsing, 84, of rural Hazel Green, Wis., peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque, Ill.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wis., with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until 5 p.m. today at Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, where the scripture wake service will be at 12:45 p.m. There will also be a visitation from 9:15 until 10:15 a.m. on Monday, also at the Parish Center. Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Don was born on February 6, 1935, near Kieler, the son of George and Sophie (Franzen) Dalsing. He was united in marriage to Jane T. Hoppman on August 18, 1956 at St. Joseph Church in Sinsinawa, WI. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2015.
Don graduated from Loras Academy in 1953 and worked at Sears and Roebuck Company for 30 years prior to his retirement.
Don was a proud and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid gardener, an avid euchre player, sports fan and enjoyed coaching and officiating basketball for many years. He was a proud supporter of his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. The family will always remember the annual fishing trips to Danbury, WI., with Donnie and Jane.
Don served on the Southwestern School Board and was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler, WI.
Surviving are his five children, Vicki (Dale) Uthe and their children, Becky, Emily, Kara and Callie; Dennis (Shari) Dalsing and their children, Amber, Elizabeth and Andrew; Lynn (Tom) Hendricks and their children, Steven and Amanda; Kristi (Tom) Runde and their children, Rachael, Jacob and Jillian; and Scott (Deirdre) Dalsing and their children, Tighe, Dr. Taylor Dalsing, and Tierney; three sisters-in-law, Betty Hoppman, Mrytle Busch and Ellen (Larry) Freiburger; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sophie Dalsing; and a sister, Elaine Brandt.
Don’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Bell Tower Retirement Community and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for the outstanding care given to their father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, a Donald E. Dalsing memorial fund has been established.
