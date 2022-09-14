ZWINGLE, Iowa — Dorothy Chesney, 97, of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on September 11th, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa just days after her birthday.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday September 15th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Neil Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday September 14th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home.

