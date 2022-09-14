ZWINGLE, Iowa — Dorothy Chesney, 97, of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on September 11th, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa just days after her birthday.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday September 15th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Neil Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday September 14th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born on September 7th, 1925, in Oxford Junction, Iowa, daughter of Manfred and Viola (Burda) Powelka. She grew up on her family’s farm in Oxford Junction. After graduating from Maquoketa High School, she worked at Jackson State Savings Bank, also in Maquoketa, until she married John Chesney on August 6th, 1947, at the University of Dubuque chapel. He preceded her in death on June 29th, 2020, but it was an unending love.
Dorothy worked to make a loving home and partnered with her husband in the farm and egg business. She made many friends for life while being a cook at the Zwingle school. Dorothy was known for her great cooking and baking (especially her kolaches) and was devoted to her family. Small town life suited her, so there was plenty of room for her love of gardening and plenty of opportunities to enjoy a ride.
She is survived by her children Linda (Duane) Eaton and David (Randa) Chesney, both of Dubuque, grandchildren Heather (Brian) Pagano of San Jose, CA, Brooke (husband Brian Kerr) Chesney of O’Fallon, IL, Garrett (fiancée Korreena Kamps) Eaton of Sun Prairie, WI, and Shelby (husband David Haldane) Eaton of Bettendorf, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, and parents Manfred and Viola, sister Anita Meade, brother Leroy Powelka, and niece Leanne.
Many thanks to UnityPoint Health Care for their many years caring for Dorothy. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their outstanding professional and compassionate care.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque and First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.