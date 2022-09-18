Jerome D. (Jerry) McCurdy passed away surrounded by his family on September 8, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Jerome will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jerome was born at home in Dubuque on September 18, 1935, the son of Lawrence and Julia (Elliott) McCurdy.
He attended Sacred Heart grade school and Loras Academy. He worked at Sunbeam Bakery, Caradco, and at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, retiring from Mercy Hospital.
Jerome was a son, brother, uncle, and --even though he never married--a beloved “Dad,” “Grandpa,”and “Great Grandpa.” Jerome loved his family and loved participating in family events and spending time making memories with his “grandchildren.” Jerome especially loved playing euchre. He also loved country music, singing, and taking care of his many new cars. Jerome will be remembered as a kind and caring person who never complained no matter what curve ball life threw him, always making the best of it.
Jerome is survived by his three siblings, Robert McCurdy (Dubuque), Linda (Phil) Hobart (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), and Steve (Connie Carroll) McCurdy (Chicago); his nieces and nephews Jane Geary, Glendale, Arizona; Dr. Kathy Dolter, Dubuque; Beth Dolter (Gordon), Cedar Rapids; Peter (Suzette) Dolter, Crystal Lake, Illinois; Paul S. Dolter (friend Rebecca Raab), Dubuque; Ellen (Terry) Sievert, Barrington, Illinois; Michael Bartmann (Cedar Rapids), Robert (Kate) Bartmann, Weatherford, Oklahoma, and Nick Hobart, Dallas, Texas.
Jerome is also survived by his six “children” Michelle (Kevin) O’Conner; Julie (Rick) Carner; Debbie (Harold) Birch; Brenda (Roger) McChesney; Linda (Mike) Ristau; and Sherry Bailey. His “grandchildren” David (Izzy) (Dawn) Simpson; Danielle Simpson; Tanya Carner; Nora (Eddie) Mulgrew; Bert (Barbara) Carner; Christina (Charlie) Ties; Brian (Nikki) Hayes; Michael (Lindsey) McChesney; Jerome McChesney; Roger McChesney; Dion McChesney; Dakota McChesney; April (Noah) Francois; Becky Ristau; Danny Ristau; Amy (Jason) DeSousa; and Donny (Emily) Bailey also survive him. Jerome is also survived by 35 “great grandchildren’ and 13 “great-great grandchildren.” All are so thankful and proud to have had Jerome as their “father,” “grandfather,” and “great-grandfather.”
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Julia McCurdy; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou (Ray) Roussel; his sister and brother-in-law Betty (Paul) Dolter; his nephew-in-law, Dave Gordon; his niece Patti Rohn; and two great grandsons Kaiden Bass and Andrew Capesius.
The family thanks Sunnycrest Manor for their care of Jerome over many years and Kaitlyn and Janis from the MercyOne ICU who assisted Jerome and his family during his final hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jerome McCurdy Memorial Fund.
Please share your memories with us, also feel free to post your stories to www.hskfhcares.com.
Thank you to everyone for your support, love, and prayers.
