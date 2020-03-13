Vernon Kass, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Saint Raphael Cathedral with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation for Vern will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 3:00 p.m.
Vern was born on April 20, 1936, in Saint Catherine, Iowa, the son of Charles and Theresa (Poll) Kass. He married Janice Stoffel on June 18, 1960, at Saint Patrick Church in Epworth, and she preceded him in death on December 6, 2016.
Vern farmed in the St. Catherine area for many years. In his later years, he worked in construction as an old-school roofer for many years. Vern was a hardworking man who passed on his work ethic to his children.
He was a devoted and loving husband and was dedicated to caring for his wife, Janice. Vern had a giving nature and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.
Vern loved to make pies, play Euchre, and cribbage, and work in his garden. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed collecting John Deere memorabilia. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 510 and parish member of St. Raphael Cathedral.
He is survived by his children, Debra (George) Moler, Charlie Kass, David (Siow Leng Long) Kass, Dan (Theresa) Kass, Don (Karla) Kass and Dennis Kass; seven grandchildren, Kyle Sheffer, Nicole Kass, Nathan Kass, Lauren Kass, Meredith Kass, Jordan Kass and Ryan Kass; two sisters, Rose Hartung and Mary Ann Steffen; brother-in-law Noel Kurt and sister-in-law Mary Agnes Kass; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice; two brothers, his twin Vincent who passed 8 years ago also on March 11th, and Joseph; two sisters, Betty Kurt and Theresa Basten; brothers-in-law, Loras Steffen and Leonard Hartung; sister-in-law, Margaret Kass.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Schope and his staff, the VNA Clinic, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Paul, for all their care and kindness they gave to Vern. A special thank-you to all of Vern’s family for their dedicated, loving care.
In lieu of flowers, a Vern Kass memorial fund will be established.