KIRKLAND, Wash. — Curtis John Behnke, of Kirkland, WA, died on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at the age of 73. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish in Kirkland on Tuesday, August 9th at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the HFK social hall. Curt was born on October 1st, 1948 in Dubuque, IA, the only child of Al and Jean Behnke. He was raised in Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School. He also attended Loras College and then graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in mechanical engineering. It was in these years of childhood and college that he met lifelong friends whose love and support endured and developed through Iowa Hawkeye games, vacations, and sharing the joy of family. It was also during his years at Loras College that he met his wife, Rosemary McGee of Waterloo, IA. They were married in 1970, and he joyfully joined and was welcomed into the family of Rose’s parents, Lyola and Marion McGee, brothers, Robert, Richard, and Randy, and eventual sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Rose and Curt created a marriage and life of love and service that was a model to their children. Curt went to work for Texaco and began a career that brought his family from Iowa to Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, and finally Washington. His greatest endeavor was his love for his family. He loved a round of golf with his son, Ben, and delighted in the adventures of his daughter, Sue, and her husband, Todd, as well as in the dance recitals, sporting events, and interests and accomplishments of his grandchildren, Alivia, Mia, Keenan, Connor, Griffin, and Carson. He always prepared a treasure hunt at Christmas and invited the kids into his workshop to make bike ramps, golf ball retrievers, and original inventions. Grandpa Curt’s creativity is evidenced in everyone’s home and heart. Wherever Curt lived, he invested in and built community with his humor and belief in the good of others. He looked forward to his regular tee times with golf buddies and to dinners with neighbors and friends; he grew in his faith with groups at Holy Family Parish, and he found meaning in his service to the Knights of Columbus, the Boys Scouts, and Sacred Heart Radio. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Jean Behnke, mother and father-in-law, Marion and Lyola McGee, and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathy McGee. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Curt to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice.
Curtis J. Behnke
Kay Brimeyer
