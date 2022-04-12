MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Donna M. Wurster, 78, of Mount Carroll, died on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Massbach, where services will follow.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Mount Carroll, is assisting the family.

