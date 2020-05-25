Clarence “Junnie” J. Wallenhorst, 80, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home.
Due to this unknown time of COVID-19, a private family service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Clarence was born on May 28, 1939, to Clarence & Adeline (Schroeder) Wallenhorst in Dickeyville, WI. He served in the US Army. He married Patricia A. Havertape on August 4, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. He worked his whole life on the family farm and sold seed for Cornelius Seed Company. Clarence was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, avid euchre card player, cooking — especially for the annual hog roast, the Green Bay Packers, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Clarence is survived by two sons: Mark Wallenhorst, of Hazel Green, WI, and Lee (Theresa) Wallenhorst, of Davenport, IA; a grandson, Charlie; six sisters: Mellie Reynolds, of Kieler, WI, Dolores Klein and Janet Macaluso, both of Dickeyville, WI, Doris Bussan, Mary Ann Sabers, both of Dubuque, IA, and Pat Valentine; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia (February 8, 2009); a daughter, Ann Marie (October 16, 1978); four brothers: Norbert, Merlin, Vincent and Richard; a sister, Bernadette Obershaw; seven brothers-in-law: Walter Obershaw, Francis Reynolds, Bob Klein, Jim Bussan, Jack Sabers, Tony Macaluso and Mike Valentine.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Clarence J. Wallenhorst Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Clarence Wallenhorst Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
