RICHMOND, Va. — Tania Taylor Humphreys Banks, 80, of Richmond, passed away on January 20, 2021, after putting up a brave fight against COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Charlotte Taylor; her husband, Crawford Banks; her daughter, Kristina Murphy; her brother, Douglas Taylor; and her sister, Judy Boston.
She is survived by her daughter, Kari Roberts; her son, Scott Humphreys; grandchildren, Tori, Brylee, Kaya, Taylor, Justin and Nicole; two great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
Tania was born in Dubuque and was fortunate to have lived in numerous places throughout her 80 years. She spent many years raising a family in Blacksburg, Va. In later years, she split time between homes in Richmond and Viera, Fla. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.