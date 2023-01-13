Joyce B. Ahmann, Dubuque — Wake: 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Betty A. Allen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Jeffrey Bolsinger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, The Stadium Bar & Grill, Guttenberg.
Ronald J. Casel, Otter Creek, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary Jean Hanfeld, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic church hall, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
JoAnn M. Hosch, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: Noon Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Chad C. Janco, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William J. Jentz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Michael J. Kirk, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the church.
Wayne C. Konrardy, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Parish scripture service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Church of the Resurrection.
John J. Krogman, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Richard R. Lopes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Craig D. Nordenson, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Janet Novinski, Middleton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gary L. Oliver, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Betty J. Rasmusson, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, United Church of Muscoda Presbyterian, Muscoda. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Suzanne M. Ruff, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
Robert B. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the church.
Gioacchino Sileci, Marion, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Lauretta A. Turner, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dubuque. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Luke J. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday at the church.
