Mary (Beauchamp) Mullen was born on June 19th in Sylvia Switch, Iowa, the 6th child of Gert Beauchamp and Jack Beauchamp, and passed away on September 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Mary had a love for many things. We often joked that during a car ride, walk or conversation, the word “beautiful” would be used in countless ways. She also loved the dozens of young people that she worked with at KMart over the years and likely had a positive impact on their lives. Mary also spent a number of years at both Klauer Manufacturing and the Dubuque Pack.
She made the world beautiful with not only her spirit but her art, including nature scenes and rocks, that she painted. Mary loved walking. A map of Dubuque hung in the home they built in Glen Oak with all the streets highlighted in yellow. Over the years her walking shoes visited each of them. For most of their lives, Mary and Abe loved spending time at Freddy’s Beach, Mississippi River and Leisure Lake and enjoyed a number of friends in each of these places. Dad and friends built a cottage at the lake in the ’60s close to a number of Mom’s Beauchamp brothers and sisters. These places remain for our family and friends at the center of our fondest childhood memories.
Mary had a way of lending a compliment or letting you know that she loved you and taught us all the value of caring for each other. Even in her last days Mary took the time to let us all know how much she loved us. Mary loved.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Sandy (Dick) Butler and Lynn (Ralph) Schmitt; two twin sons, Mike (Donna) Mullen and Mark (Karrie) Mullen; her grandchildren, Andy (Shelly) Butler, Brian (Michelle) Butler, Jeff (Kristin) Schmitt, Jared (Lindsay Lavoie) Schmitt, Tim (Alli Hohmann) Schmitt, Chris (Gena) Mullen, Alanna (Hrisheek) Mullen, Rylee Mullen, Ryan Mullen, Kelsey Murphy and Zach Murphy; her great-grandchildren, AJ, Brian (Michelle) Butler, Payton, Ben and Abby Butler, Rory and Keegan Schmitt and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on December 26, 2013; her parents; three brothers and two sisters.
Our family will forever be in debt to Karrie and Mark for making their home hers during the last several weeks. This act of caring provided Mom with the opportunity to pass with dignity and be constantly surrounded by loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Hospice of Dubuque.
