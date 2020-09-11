CUBA CITY, Wis. — Patricia L. “Tricia” Dean, 70, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Potosi, Wisconsin, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Southwest Health Center Hospital in Platteville, Wisconsin, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Tennyson. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church before the service. Please utilize masks and practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Tricia was born on September 22, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph E. and Florence C. (McDonnell) Dean. Tricia led a simple life, well cared for and loved by her family on the family farm near Potosi. She loved animals, especially kitties and puppies, drawing and Gunsmoke (Marshall Dillon). After leaving her family farm, Tricia lived at Orchard Manor in Lancaster from 1992 to 2006, Lawrence’s Family Adult Home in Benton from 2006 to 2014, and at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City since 2014.
Survivors include her sister, Carol A. (husband, Tom Mootz) Dean, Cuba City; two brothers, Roger H. (Rita) Dean, Orfordville, and Gary J. (Karla) Dean, Potosi; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a Tricia Dean Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to 203 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
A special thank-you to the staffs of Orchard Manor, Lawrence’s Family Adult Home in Benton, the Hodan Center, Epione Pavilion and Southwest Health Center Hospital for their professional and loving care throughout Tricia’s time spent there.
