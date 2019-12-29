DUBUQUE, Iowa — Frederick Michael “Mike” Sievers, 83, of Dubuque, passed away on December 26, 2019, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Fr. Tom Heathershaw officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Mike was born on August 8, 1936, in Dubuque. He was the son of Berkeley and Ruth (Murray) Sievers. He attended St. Columbkille Catholic School for Elementary and High School and graduated from Loras College with a degree in Economics. Mike married Mary Crippes on May 23rd, 1959, at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque. They shared 60 wonderful years together.
He went on to graduate from the Naval Officer Training Academy in Northfolk, VA. After serving 20 years in the Navy and Naval Reserves, he retired as a Lt. Commander.
Mike retired as the Director of Economic Development at NICC Community College.
Mike was an active member of his church. He also volunteered at the Grand Theater, the River Museum, Dubuque Arboretum and Stone Cliff Winery. For the past several years he volunteered for AARP as a tax preparer. Mike also enjoyed working in his yard, taking bus tours with Mary and friends and spending time with family.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary; children, Patti (Mark) Miller, Mike (Liz) Sievers, Pam (Tim) McMullin and Mark Sievers; grandchildren, Codi (Brian) Putnam, Tye (Kristen) Miller, Sam Miller, Louis and Eddie Sievers, Riley, Reid and Ramsey McMullin, Trey and Shay Sievers; 7 great grandchildren, Presley, Pierce, Merrick, Nora, Lucy, Myles and Kylie; siblings, Tom (Maureen) Sievers, Jim (Pat) Sievers, Mary Kay (Jan) Brimeyer and Susan (Leo) Shubert; in-laws, Jim (Loretta) Crippes, Pat (Cathy) Crippes and Doris Howes; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque.