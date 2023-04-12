On Good Friday, April 7, 2023, Marlene M. Melssen, our dearest Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother & friend, was carried gently into Jesus’ arms following her stay at the Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, IA.
A prayer service will be held at 3:30 pm Friday, April 14, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene will be 10:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
A lifelong resident of Dubuque, Marlene was born June 5, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of John “Hans” and Anna (Kurt) Luber. She married Joseph Melssen on May 21, 1955 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. He passed away on February 17, 2014.
Marlene loved her church & was an active member of the Holy Trinity Parish since her birth. She wore several hats with the Altar & Rosary Society, the Holy Trinity Board of Education & also taught in the Holy Trinity Religious Education Program. She was also actively involved in her participation on the Dubuque Firefighters Women’s Auxiliary. She was an organized & thorough bookkeeper for her dad’s business, John Luber Construction. She attended the IC, Immaculate Conception Academy & upon graduation, was a secretary at A.Y. McDonald’s until the birth of her children. After her children were raised, she worked for Doug’s TV & Satellite.
Marlene was a wonderful, caring, loving & devoted Mother, Grandmother & certainly put the GREAT into her role as a Great Grandmother. She was her kids and grandkids greatest fan as she enjoyed watching them play their various sports. She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan & would display her “W” Win flag proudly, whenever she could.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike Melssen of Henderson Nevada, and Diane Kieffer, Mark (Sue Kemp) Melssen and Mary Jo (Rick) Jaeger, all of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Hefel, Katie Helbing, Matt (Christi) Jaeger, Brianna Zeimet, Emily (Blaise) Birch and Marisa Melssen; 11-great grandchildren, Andrew, Chase, Lydia, Anneliese, Sophia, Mason, Holden, Corbin, Jolie, Auggie and Eli and two more expected this summer; and one sister-in-law Marilyn Luber of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Lloyd Luber, her granddaughter, Lindsey Jaeger, son-in-law, Scott Kieffer, and many brother- and sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff of Assisi Village, Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for their exceptional care and support. Their kindness will never be forgotten.
A memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Marlene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.