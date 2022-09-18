Mary Ann Klein, 74, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at home on September 15th, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday September 19th, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Father Steve Garner officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the start of Mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann was born on August 7th, 1948, in Bellevue, Iowa, daughter of Neil and Rose (Flammang) Weber. She grew up and attended grade school in St. Donatus and Marquette High School in Bellevue. She was united in marriage to James Klein on November 28th, 1968, at St. Donatus Catholic Church in St. Donatus. In her early years she worked at Dubuque Dental Lab and later was a stay-at-home mom.
Mary Ann was a selfless person who always put others first. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She would spend countless hours tending to her beautiful flowers and landscaping. Mary Ann enjoyed her lunch dates and getting together with her friends.
She is survived by her husband James Klein, children Tammy (Terry) Reichel, Nicole (Ben) Morgan, and Kim (Matt) Michels, nine grandchildren Taylor Reichel, Morgan Reichel, Megan Reichel, Hailey Reichel, Brianna Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Carson Morgan, Aiden Michels, and Alex Michels, brother Gary (Sharon) Weber, sisters Diane (Roger) Michels and Connie (Steve) Schlegel, brothers-in-law Delbert (Janet) Klein and Lyle Klein, sisters-in-law Shirley Gasper, Marilyn Brimeyer, Sue Weber, and Bildad Morales Melgoza, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Neil and Rose Weber, in-laws Clarence and Angeline Klein, brothers Eldon, Bobby and Richard Weber, sisters-in-law Donna Weber, Anna Mae Brimeyer, Phyllis Ann Klein and Shirley Klein, brothers-in-law Melvin Brimeyer, Marvin Klein, Eugene Klein and Matt Gasper, and niece Amy Klein.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hermann, Tony Heiar, the entire staff at the Integrated Cancer Center, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Paul, Chris H., and Jeremiah for all their care and compassion. A special thank you to all our family, friends, and neighbors for their never-ending love and support.
Memorials may be given in Mary Ann’s name to Hospice of Dubuque.
