SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lenard “Lenny” J. Hook, 78, or Shullsburg/New Diggings, WI passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at home. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. There will be no service and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Due to current health & safety for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Lenny was born on March 25, 1943 to Charles & Pauline (Cooper) Hook in Spooner, WI. He married Diane Bruun on October 30, 1982 in Galena, IL. He worked for over 38 years for Tifco Industries selling parts and chemicals to many tristate businesses. He was a true to heart salesman with the gift of gab. Lenny enjoyed hunting, fishing, welding, snowmobiling, helping Diane with the horses, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with family, customers and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Lenny is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane; a daughter, Laura Jerabek of Pleasant Hill, MO; a son, Lee Hook; 5 grandchildren: Andrew Jerabek of California, Rebakah Jerabek of New Mexico, Elizabeth, Tillie Jerabek and Sam Shephard all of Missouri; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl (Lola) Hook of Salem, OR; a mother-in-law, Roselyn Bruun of Shullsburg, WI; 2 sisters-in-law: Karen Clemons of Platteville, WI & Penny Boyle of Darlington, WI; along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister in infancy, a sister, Margaret, a brother-in-law, Roy Bruun, sister-in-law, Judy Hook, a father-in-law, Norman Bruun and a nephew, Ed Hook. In lieu of plants & flowers a Lenard “Lenny” J. Hook Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.