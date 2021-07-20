Arlene E. Bahl, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the church.
Gerald B. Betthauser, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. Graveside services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah, Wis.
Gary Blum, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Maryann Caudill-Lo Guidice, Dubuque — Memorial services: 7 p.m. today, Dubuque Rescue Mission Gardens.
Duwane Duwe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas M. Fleming, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the church.
George Frye, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Anthony W. Green, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Helen M. Kelleher, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.
Gloria J. Reiter, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.
Dallas N. Welter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Walter W. Wubben, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.