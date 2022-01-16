Phyllis Joy Lippstock, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 29, 2021, at Grand Meadows.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Key West Church with her son, Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 17th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Joy was born on October 26, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Fred and Veronica (Fay) Rowell. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She married Merlin W. Lippstock on March 31st 1951 at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
She worked for CyCare Systems, DuPaco Community Credit Union, Scenic Valley Area Agency on Aging, Betty Jane Candies, and Hallmark all in Dubuque. Joy was a Cub Scout Den Leader, Volunteer worker in Drug Court, Sunday School Teacher in Key West, Iowa.
Joy enjoyed baking cookies, she’d start baking in August and finish shortly before Christmas. After going through pounds of sugar and butter and filling two freezers, the cookies were then delivered to family and friends. This went on for over 50 years.
She loved feeding the birds at her home, horseback riding and tending to several flower gardens in her yard. Joy was very creative as she would crochet blankets for family and would donate many to church for fund raisers. She was a good cook and would make a huge dinner for the family every Thanksgiving and Christmas, this featured several of her delicious pies that everyone loved.
Joy actively supported her children in all of their extra-curricular activities including band, dance, gymnastics, martial arts, swimming and scouting. She participated in numerous church-related duties including lector and the choir.
She is survived by her children: Fr. Paul E. Lippstock, Diane L. Lippstock, David C. Lippstock, Kimberlee Thomas and Thomas J. Lippstock along with numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Merlin W. Lippstock in 2012, her grandson Delayon L. Wilson, in 2012 and her sisters Miriam Hauer, Fay Schargitz and Jaqueline Ware.
We would like to thank all of the staff at MercyOne, Medical Associates and Grand Meadows who assisted in our mother’s care during the final weeks of her life.
Memorial donations in Phyllis Joy Lippstock’s name may be made to TAPS: Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. This program supports families who have lost a military loved one to suicide. Donations may be made on their website taps.org; by mail: TAPS Headquarters, 3033 Wilson Blvd, 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201; or by phone 800-959-8277.