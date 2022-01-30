EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary Margaret (Mag) Heim of East Dubuque, IL passed away on January 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 9 am to 10:15 am at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am Monday. Facemasks are required per CDC and state guidelines. Private burial service will be at the East Dubuque Cemetery. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Mary was born on January 24, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Albert and Mary (Jackoniski) Sendt. She was united in marriage to Robert Heim on April 28, 1962 at St. Mary Church, in East Dubuque.
She lovingly raised her children from home when they were younger and later held several jobs including ones at Merri-Mac (#326) and St. Dominic Villa.
Besides taking care of her family, Mary enjoyed playing bingo, cheering the Chicago Cubs on to victory, cooking family dinner, baking delicious desserts, and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include: Her husband, Bob; her four children Maureen, Scott (Tammy), Phil (Audra), and Joe (Jen); grandchildren, Logan, Lexi, Sophie, Madaline and Elizabeth Heim, Adam (Sara) and Mollie Roth; great-grandchildren, Cora, Ethan, Cooper, Aubrie, Karrigan and Deagan. As well as her sister Ellen (Paul) Largent; and in-laws Marilyn Sendt, Charlene Sendt, Daniel Heim, Maxine Heim, and Gloria Wallenhorst.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Darrell, Duane and Delbert; in-laws, Frank & Regina Heim, Clarence (Billie Jean), Kenneth (Irma), Edward (Eleanor), Richard (Marieta), John, Timothy, Betty (Lee) Jewett, Vivian (Carl) Waechter, Diane Weis and Betty Leppert; beloved nephews Albie and James; and niece Starr.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica and Stacy, caregiver Heather and Fr. Dennis Vargas for the compassionate care shown to Mary during her illness.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.