BRADENTON, Fla. — Lawrence C. “Larry” Russett, age 96, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Windsor of Bradenton with family at his side.
Private family services will be held at the Behr Funeral Home with entombment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Larry was born on June 25, 1925, in Bloomfield Township, Winneshiek County, Iowa, son of Clarence and Lorraine (Schroeder) Russett.
He graduated from Decorah High School in 1942, and was a World War II Navy Veteran. On his return from service, he met the love of his life, Marian Darling. They were married on April 18, 1949.
Larry and Marian raised a large family in Dubuque, and had 58 wonderful years together before Marian passed away on May 19, 2007. Larry was employed with Deere & Company for 35 years retiring in 1985.
Larry was an outstanding father and provided well for his family and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Larry’s memory include his 9 children, Judith Russett, Bradenton, FL, Debbie Krug, Dubuque, IA, Deanne Fitzgerald, Dubuque, IA, James (Renee) Russett, Decorah, IA, David (Kathy) Russett, Asbury, IA, Steven (Dawn) Russett, St. Paul, MN, Jon (Kris) Russett, Clayton, IA, Laurie Russett, Bradenton, FL and Thomas (Wanda) Russett, Dubuque, IA; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert Russett, Waterloo, IA.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Marian Russett; an infant daughter, Ann Marie Russett; son-in-law, David Fitzgerald; grandsons Mackenzie Russett and Jared Hammell; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Russett.