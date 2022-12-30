CHICAGO — Fr. Mark Weber, a priest with the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), died in Chicago on December 14, 2022. Fr. Weber was born on February 14, 1954, in Dubuque, IA. After attending Divine Word College in Epworth, IA, he completed his formation with the SVD and professed perpetual vows and was ordained in 1982 (forty years ago). After that, Fr. Mark contributed greatly to the Society with his missionary work in Ghana and his African American Ministry, which was his passion. He also served in leadership as the Chicago Province Provincial, the General Secretary for Formation and Education for the worldwide SVD, and most recently as the Rector of Divine Word Theologate in Chicago.
Fr. Mark’s parents are Francis and Mary (Koopmann) Weber, both deceased. His siblings are Al and Jeanne Weber Kluesner, Dale and Ann Weber Thier, Joan Weber, Mike (deceased) and Marilyn Mootz, David and Laura Weber McClure (both deceased), and Michael Weber. Fr. Mark has 14 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and nephews.
Founded in 1875, the Society of the Divine Word is the world’s sixth largest Catholic religious order for men and the largest one that focuses on missionary work. The Chicago Province is the religious order’s largest province in the Western Hemisphere. As provincial, Fr. Weber held responsibilities similar to those of a bishop—overseeing the work of more than 250 missionaries and serving as chief administrator of a territory that stretches from Canada to the Caribbean and from Iowa to Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Mark Weber’s name for Our Lady of Africa Parish/Food Pantry, c/o 615 E. Oakwood Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.