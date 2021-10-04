Ada E. Osterholz Telegraph Herald Oct 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ada E. Osterholz, 102, of Platteville, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where there will be a parish rosary at 7 p.m.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: Driver pulls gun on another in Dubuque County incident Ask Amy: Distressed friend needs to 'Keep Moving' 'Childless by choice': For some local residents, life plans don't include kids 1 injured in crash into tree outside of Galena Lisa A. McNett