PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ada E. Osterholz, 102, of Platteville, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where there will be a parish rosary at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Platteville.

