SCALES MOUND, Ill. — On May 22, 2022, Angela “Angie” Winter passed away peacefully at home at the age of 53. Angie was born to Stephen and Margaret (Harwick) Townsend on January 28, 1969. She is a 1987 alumna of Scales Mound High School. She obtained her Associate’s Degree from Highland Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Dubuque, and Master’s Degree in Education from National Louis University. She married Steve Winter on November 21, 1992, and they raised two children, Lauren and Erin.
Angie is known to her family as an incredibly talented gift-giver. The greatest gifts she leaves us are her love of learning, which she shared with generations of students; the way she seeks a challenge, which meant she enjoyed hunting, fishing, puzzles, and the friendly (but steep) competition in a family game of cards. Her competitive nature found her enjoying many sports; playing softball with Steve as many as five nights a week in the summers, playing volleyball at Highland and coaching volleyball at both Shullsburg and Scales Mound. Her skills as an educator and competitor helped her lead Scales Mound to its first appearance in a State tournament and most successful season in any sport. She was named Scales Mound’s 2011 Outstanding Alumni of the Year and Telegraph Herald’s Coach of the Year. Angie loved spending her summers outdoors on the lake, vacationing with her family, cheering on the Chicago Cubs; and, with a margarita in her hand, jamming out to a good Kenny Chesney, Rick Springfield or Jimmy Buffett tune.
Angie is preceded in death by her grandparents Arthur and Marcella Harwick, S.A. and Jean Townsend, father-in-law Cleland Winter, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Steve, their two children Lauren (Taylor Becktold) and Erin (Patrick Grund), her parents Steve and Margaret Townsend, brother Steve Townsend, Jr., niece Sonja (Tyler) Richardson, nephew Sam Townsend, mother-in-law Judy Winter, brother- and sister-in-law Doug and Susan Winter and nephew Bradley Winter.
Angie and family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and doctors at MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center for their dedicated role in Angie’s care over the past 23 years, especially Dr. Lawrence Kukla, Dr. Eric Engelman, Dr. Tammi Noonan, and Jenny Redfearn. In addition, our great appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care this past month.
A visitation will be held at Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound on Thursday May 26th from 3-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 27th at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Scales Mound, with Fr. Howard Barch, Jr. officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Details about a Celebration of Life will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage memorials to be made to the Scales Mound School library and/ or Hospice of Dubuque.
