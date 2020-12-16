Jared M. Postel, 52, of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He died peacefully at home after a long struggle with chronic illnesses. Private family services will be held Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., and will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jared was born on December 29, 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Ron and Paula (Schmid) Postel. He attended Loras College for two years and then Iowa State College. In 2018, he attended the University of Dubuque and received his BA in business. Jared most recently worked for Hodge Logistics in Dubuque.
Jared enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He loved to read, golf, fish and garden. Jared also enjoyed working on his model railroad. Because he suffered so much, he was sensitive and compassionate for those who suffered. He was extremely generous.
Jared is survived by his parents, Ron and Paula, of Dubuque; his sisters, Stephanie (Fred) Failmezger, Peosta, IA, and Sarah (Jeff Cook) Postel, of Algona, IA; his nieces and nephews, Zach (Emily) Failmezger, Abigael (Gerald) Miller, Aubree Cook, Nathaniel Failmezger, Emily Failmezger and Kaylee Cook; his great nephew, Owen Failmezger.
A Jared Postel memorial fund has been established c/o Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.