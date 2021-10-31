Elizabeth “Liz” Nemmers died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Oak Park Place, Dubuque.
There will be a private family funeral at a later date.
Liz was born March 30, 1932 in Dubuque, only child of Judson and Frances (Cremer) Ulrich. She graduated from the former Visitation Academy. She married Roger J. Nemmers on June 27, 1956 at the Church of the Nativity, Dubuque. She worked at Burge Hall in Iowa City while Roger was in dental school, returning to Dubuque in 1959.
She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church and former member of Dubuque Golf and Country Club. She was a long-time volunteer with the Mercy Service Club, an organization very dear to her. In her younger years she enjoyed golfing, reading and playing bridge. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Roger; her 5 children: Nancy (Jim) Rhomberg of Dubuque; Carol (Dr. Scott) Peters of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Connie (Jim) White of New Vienna, Iowa; Dr. Jim (Jodi) Nemmers of Dubuque, and Sara (Kent) Sodawasser of Marion, Iowa. She was very proud of her 14 grandchildren: Kate (Marty) Barrett, Nick (Lacy) Rhomberg, Michael Rhomberg; Matt and Megan Peters; Rob (Lauren)White, Drs. Scott (Brittany) White, Judd White; Drs. Peter (Claire) Nemmers; Dr. Nick Nemmers, Jacob Nemmers; David, Andrew, and Rachel Sodawasser. Her 5 great-grandchildren: CJ and William Barrett, Maddie and James Rhomberg, and Sloane Nemmers. Also survived by her sister in law, Carol Bertsch, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; her parents in law, Nicholas and Rose Nemmers; her in laws: Ruth and Dr. Stanley Miroyiannis, Glenn and Mary Nemmers, Harriet and Dr. Jim McKay, Joan and AJ Gerken, and Bob Bertsch.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.