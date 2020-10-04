Richard E. Howe Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Oct 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAUKON, Iowa — Richard Edmond Howe, 59, of Waukon, Iowa, died October 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waukon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today