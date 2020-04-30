Gene L. Neuses, 81, of Dubuque, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Hawkeye Care Center, in Dubuque.
Our dear husband, dad, grandpa and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Dubuque. The service will be available for viewing shortly after the Mass is concluded at www.hskfhcares.com.
Gene was born February 22, 1939, in Dubuque, the son of Ray and Frieda (Klein) Neuses. On May 30, 1964, he married Mary McDermott in Dubuque.
He spent his youth in Sherrill and attended SS Peter and Paul grade school, in Sherrill, and St. Pat’s High School, in Cedar Rapids. He was a graduate of Loras College.
In early years, Gene worked at Dubuque Pack and built silos. He began his career as an accountant with Fahey and Toohey CPA Firm. He retired from Charles Bailly and Company in 1996 at age 57.
Gene was a long time parishioner of Church of the Resurrection, since 1967. He loved playing Euchre so much he became an expert as anyone who ever played with him knows. He loved his candy and sweets and being involved in planning and attending surprise parties. He liked having a garden to tend to and canning his own fruits and vegetables. He always loved getting together with family and friends to visit and play cards. He enjoyed taking lots of rides by his home place in Sherrill and Balltown. His favorite T.V. show was Impractical Jokers.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Cindy Simpson, of Dubuque, Gary Neuses, of Dubuque, Susan (John) Haas, of Sherman, TX, David (Dawn) Neuses, of Memphis, TN, Cathy (Bob) Siegel, of Newport Richie, FL, and Jodi Anthony, of Newport Richie, FL; grandchildren, Jacob Simpson, Alex Simpson, Dylan Simpson, Thomas Neuses, Samantha Neuses, Jasmine Haas, Allie Neuses, Ethan Siegel, Liana Siegel, Cameron Anthony, Nikolas Anthony and Nathaniel Anthony; his brother, Jim (Rosie) Neuses, of Dubuque; a sister, Betty Mango, of SC; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Thomas Neuses.
The family thanks Hawkeye Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, Cozy Corner, Dr. Moore and Dr. Korth for all their special care of Gene.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Gene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.