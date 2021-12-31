EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Marilyn Ann VanOstrand, 89 of East Dubuque, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at home surrounded by her family following complications from a stroke.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas and Fr. Rick Halvorson concelebrating. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi, WI. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be an additional visitation from 9:00 — 9:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Per State and CDC guidelines, facemasks are required.
Marilyn was born on May 14, 1932 daughter of Joseph (Delenna Leeser) Doser of Potosi, WI. She married Joseph “Wade” VanOstrand on May 29, 1954 at St. Thomas Church, Potosi, WI. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at General Dry Battery Factory and for Mt. Vernon Water & Sewer Dept. nearly 30 years, Marilyn was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and it’s Altar & Rosary Society, East Dubuque. She received an Achievement Award for Grandmother of the year from the East Dubuque Public School for going out of her way to show love and concern for her grandchildren. Marilyn was so generous and thoughtful. You never left her home without a gift or homemade treat of some kind.
Surviving are her children, Terry of Minot, ND, David (Deb), Todd (Laurie), Kirk (Michele) all of East Dubuque, Brian (Lisa), Jody (Chad) of Rochester, MN, Joe (Angie) of Metamora, OH, and Jon (Darcy Kiebler) Dubuque, IA; 18 Grand Children, 15 Great Grand Children; 1 sister Joan (Bob) Coward of Rockford, IL, 1 brother Francis Doser of Potosi, WI, 1 stepsister Pat Johnson of Madison, WI; Numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceeded in death by her husband Joseph “Wade” VanOstrand, a son Alan VanOstrand, grandson Nick VanOstrand, step grandson Jason Wanke, her brother Dave Doser, sister-in-law, Linda Doser, 2 infant brothers and her special friend later in life, Ralph Tigges.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque, IA.