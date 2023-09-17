BELLEVUE, Iowa — Richard J. Frank, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with his family by his side in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 am — 10:30 am prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Entombment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Rich was born November 10, 1938, the son of Aloysius “Pete” and Mildred (Kueter) Frank. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in 1957. Rich married Julaine M. Dondlinger on November 8, 1958. He worked for John Deere for 24 years and then assumed his father’s excavating business, and was also head greens keeper at the Bellevue Golf Course prior to retiring. Rich served on the Bellevue City Council, Charter Member of Bellevue Ambulance EMS, serving for 11 years, Bellevue pool board, played for the Bellevue Braves, and a member of Bellevue Rotary Club. He enjoyed golfing, planting gardens, boating, and playing softball. Rich will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Julaine; children, Jeff (Margie) Frank, Chris (Linda) Frank, and Nick Frank; 8 grandchildren, Shauna (Eric) Ryan, Mitch Frank, Chad (fiancé Eileen Ricchio) Frank, Andrea (Zach) Pitts, Lucas Frank, Annika (fiancé Braydon Fisher) Frank, Colin Frank, and Ryan Frank; 2 great-grandchildren, Ruthie Ryan and Alaina Pitts; siblings, Wayne Frank and Donald (Nancy) Frank; brother in-law, Tom Mottet; sisters in-law, Adeline Hefel and Ailene Dondlinger.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Louann Mottet; sisters and brothers in-law, Joan Frank, Norbert (Lillian) Dondlinger, Jean (Valentine) Smith, Iva (Jack) Oberbroeckling, Bernard Hefel, Eldreded Dondlinger, and Anna Mae (Leon) Steffen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Rich’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com