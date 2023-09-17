BELLEVUE, Iowa — Richard J. Frank, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with his family by his side in Bellevue.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 am — 10:30 am prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Entombment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.

