SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kraus, age 90, of rural Shullsburg, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born October 1, 1930, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Agnes (Gerbode) March.
Betty grew up in the Shullsburg area, where she would go on to graduate from Shullsburg High School in 1948.
Betty was united in marriage to her best friend and lifelong partner, Allen J. Kraus, on October 23, 1951, at Primitive Methodist Church in New Diggings, WI.
Betty spent her life devoted to her family, working alongside Allen and family on the farm, and raising her five children.
Betty is survived by her husband, Allen, at home; her children: Bruce (Yvonne) Kraus, of Belmont, WI, Brenda (Gregory) Mullikin, of Shullsburg, Karen (Mark) Essex, of Platteville, WI, Kathie (Steve) Schwartz, of Shullsburg, and Denise (Rick) Rolli, of Verona, WI; her grandchildren: Shaun (Amy) Mullikin, Ian Mullikin, Arriel (Shane) Kudela, Whitnie Schwartz, Wade (Olivia) Schwartz, Alysha (Joel Hetelle) Rolli, and Matthew Rolli; her step-grandchildren: Erin (Mike Barnes) Wells, Tammy (Tyrees) Scott, Tanner (Lorri) Hume, Holly (Michael Sr.) Duve, Michelle (Mike) Jackson, and Heather (Jesse) Harshmann; her great-grandchildren: Bryce, Aubry, and Leah Mullikin, Evelyn and Sawyer Kudela, and Ayden and Bentley Schwartz; her step-great-grandchildren: Shawntelle Vann, Jazmine Vann, Michael Jr, Morgan, and Madison Duve, Mercedes and Marissa Harshmann, and Kaden, Emalynn, and Graysyn Austin; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter: Dayna Mullikin.
Betty was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg and a lifelong member of the Dunbarton Homemakers.
She had a knack for crocheting and cross-stitching — making many different items for family members and friends throughout the years. Betty also had a passion for doll collecting and always enjoyed a good game of cards.
In their retirement, she and Allen traveled to all fifty states and in more recent years, wintered in Mission, Texas.
Betty devoted her entire life to her family. She and Allen were best friends and were not often found without each other. Her children and her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she always made sure they knew how proud she was of them.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St. Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Monticello Township in Lafayette County, WI.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Betty’s name.
The family would like to thank Peggy Steger and Sentinel Home Care Services, St. Croix Hospice, and Dr. Martin Cleary for their care and comfort.