KIELER, Wis. — Rita Jane Tracy, 83, of Kieler, joined her husband Jack & their son James Arthur in Heaven on Monday, January 25, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Rita Jane was born on April 11, 1937, to Arthur & Emeline (Kieler) Schroeder in Kieler. She married Jack L. Tracy on May 7, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish where she was a lifelong member of the church choir.
She loved a good game of euchre and loved nothing more than when her kids & grandkids would fill the house; the laughter shared was music to her ears. Rita Jane enjoyed vacationing in the Black Hills & Yellowstone, but her most cherished vacations were spent with her family and friends in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, a tradition she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rita Jane is survived by seven children, Cindy (Mike) Klein, of Leisure Lake, IA; John (Jay) Tracy, of Raleigh, NC; Mimi (John) VanNatta, of Dickeyville, WI; Joe (Kim) Tracy, of Reno, NV; Jeff “Reno” (Carol) Tracy, of Platteville, WI; Philip (Niki) Tracy, of Baraboo, WI, and Kate (Keith) Landowski, of Wauconda, IL; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Lou Kieffer, of Kieler, and Audrey (Aaron) Digman of Monroe, WI; a sister-in-law, Toki Schroeder, of Kieler; along with many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; a son, James Arthur “Jim”; three sisters, Betty Rose Dent, Dorothy Mae Wedig & Madonna Bowden; a brother, Dennis Schroeder; and three brothers-in-law, Jim Dent, Keith Wedig and Truman Bowden.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Rita Jane Tracy Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Rita Jane Tracy Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.