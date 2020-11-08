HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Dorothy (Marie Carl) Gabel, OP, died Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green.
Professed in 1959, she taught at Edgewood High, Madison, Wis., and St. Cecilia, Omaha, Neb., and spent a total of 32 years teaching at Purdue University, Lafayette, Ind., and Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.
Sister Dorothy served as the program director for teacher preparation at the National Science Foundation. An accomplished science and education author, she was passionate about students learning science and doing the research to investigate the processes of both teaching and learning. She was an experimental scholar in chemical education research.
Dorothy was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Amityville, N.Y., to Carl and Lillian (Page) Gabel. She is survived by a brother, Carl Gabel, Jr., and her Dominican Sisters. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.