Thomas L. Thilmany, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home.
To honor Tom’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity 1225 Alta Vista Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday at the Church of the Nativity with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tom was born on April 7, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Nicholas and Katherine (Thilmany) Thilmany.
Tom attended school in Dubuque where he graduated from Loras Academy and Loras College. He went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army. Tom was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary “Jill” Kerper, on October 24, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church. They had 3 children together and celebrated 54 years of marriage before Jill sadly passed away on April 15, 2019. Tom was an excellent provider for his family who devoted his entire career to working at Flexsteel until his retirement in 2000 as a Sales Manager. He enjoyed spending time with his co-workers and played with the Flexsteel fast pitch softball team for many years. In his free time, Tom was also an avid golfer and member of Thunder Hills Golf Club where he served as past president.
In high school he played basketball, and his love of the game continued with his active participation in March Madness every year. In later years, he enjoyed spending quiet time working crossword puzzles. Tom’s faith was also an important aspect of his life, as was evidenced by his long time membership with the Church of the Nativity.
Tom was an extremely devoted family man. He loved his wife and children and made sure they all knew how special they were to him. Tom also had many friends. He and Jill always enjoyed going out for coffee to visit with people and keep up with all that was going on in the world. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include his children, Jeff (Jeannie) Thilmany, Streamwood, IL, Lynn Thilmany, Inver Grove Heights, MN and Julie (Dave) Theis, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda Adams) Theis, Katey Theis, James (Amber) Alvarez and Lydia Alvarez; and his nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary “Jill” Thilmany; and his siblings, Mary (Vincent) Roling, Nick (Mary) Thilmany and Audrey (Bob) Weber.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Tom’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Tom Thilmany Family.
