Thomas L. Thilmany, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home.

To honor Tom’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity 1225 Alta Vista Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday at the Church of the Nativity with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

