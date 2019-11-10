Eldon E. Eganhouse, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Gene D. Gauer, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Linwood Cemetery.
Michelle Gray, Hopkinton, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Golden Congregational Church in rural Ryan, IA. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. today at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Paul E. Meloy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
David O. Neyens, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave.
Carol A. Pfeiler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today at Hoffmann, Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Barbarann G. Price, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Janis J. Schaefer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore.
Marie A. Stimpson — Services: 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front Street, North Liberty, Iowa.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Leta M. Wagner, Gilbert, Ariz. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church.