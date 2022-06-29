Sister Geraldine Moorman, BVM (St. Geraldine), 99, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, June 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Mask are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Geraldine was an elementary teacher and/or principal in Chicago, Grayslake, Ill., and Bellerose, N.Y. She also ministered as a parish secretary and pastoral associate in Chicago. She served the congregation as a member of the formation team.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1922, in St. Louis to John and Adele (Toenjes) Moorman. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1941, from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Louis. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1943, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Marie Moorman and Jane Jung; brothers John, Robert, James, Paul, and Joseph Moorman. She is survived by a brother Thomas Moorman, St. Louis; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 81 years.
