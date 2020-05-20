Allen Joseph Fitzgibbons, 88, of Dubuque, passed away at Dubuque Specialty Care on May 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials and cards of sympathy may be mailed to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, Iowa 52003. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Allen was the son of George and Leona (Kieffer) Fitzgibbons and was born in Dubuque on February 19, 1932. He attended St. Columbkille School, graduating in 1950. He married Neldia Eudaley on May 9th, 1965, in Dubuque. Allen was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of the National Guard, local U.A.W., and numerous billiards leagues. He competed on the national level and was said to be the best billiards player around. Allen was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. He was always kind and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Neldia Jane (Eudaley) Fitzgibbons, of Bell Towers, East Dubuque, Ill.; a son, Kelly Joseph (Jackie) Fitzgibbons, of Dubuque; a granddaughter, Heather Marie Fitzgibbons, of Dubuque; step grandson, Justin Doran; four great-grandchildren, Joseph, John, Jahkiya and Justice Lewis; two nieces, Kathy and Kim; and a nephew, Danny.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona Fitzgibbons; brothers, Georgey, Richard and Vernon.
A special thank-you to Dubuque Specialty Care, especially Sandra Koch, and Hospice of Dubuque.