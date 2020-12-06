CASCADE, Iowa — Irene M. Carnahan, 100, of Cascade, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
A private family visitation and services for Irene will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Irene on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. Social distancing guidelines will be in place; masks are required. Anyone who wishes to send a memorial can address it to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn.: Irene Carnahan family, P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
She was born February 9, 1920, in La Motte, Iowa, son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Smith) Knockel. She received her education in the former St. Mary’s School in Cascade. On February 4, 1941, she was united in marriage to Mervin C. Carnahan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1998.
She was an Amway distributor for many years. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade.
Irene is survived by one daughter, Sandra (John) Even, of Dubuque; three sons, Tom (Sheri) Carnahan, of Davenport, Mervin M. (Karen) Carnahan, of Cedar Falls, and Steve (Karen) Carnahan, of Gillette, WY; one son-in-law, Elmer Oberbroeckling, of New Vienna; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Kauder, of Cascade, and Leona Gordon, of Dubuque; and one sister-in-law, Celine Knockel, of Dubuque.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carolyn (Elmer) Oberbroeckling, on December 25, 1987; one sister, Marie (Sonny) Giererich; and five brothers, Joe (Mary) Knockel, Howard (Evelyn) Knockel, Walter Knockel, Leo Knockel and Elmer (Helen) Knockel.
A Irene M. Carnahan memorial fund has been established.
