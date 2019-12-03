MONONA, Iowa — Roselyn Krueger, 78 of Monona, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Great River Care Center, McGregor, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona, with a visitation two hours before services from 9 to11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Rev. Erika Kielstrup will be the officiant. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Luana, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, is helping the family with the arrangements.