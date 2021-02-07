LANCASTER, Wis. — Arlyn A. Bandekow, 85, of Lancaster, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
There will be no formal funeral services. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.
LANCASTER, Wis. — Arlyn A. Bandekow, 85, of Lancaster, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
There will be no formal funeral services. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.