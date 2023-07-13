LEADMINE, Wis. — Shirley Ann (Goffinet) O’Neill of Leadmine, WI passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was born on June 15, 1939 to Theodore and Alberta (Veach) Goffinet. She grew up in Bellevue, IA and moved to Dubuque, IA after graduation and worked at the Adams Company. She was united in marriage to John “Chuck” O’Neill on January 28, 1961 in Bellevue, IA. They moved to Shullsburg, WI where they farmed in the Township of Seymour and raised their seven children.

She enjoyed singing with Sweet Adelines. She worked as a first responder for Rural Medical along with her husband. Shirley worked for a few years at the Republican Journal in Darlington as a proofreader. She enjoyed writing poetry and short stories and had several published in magazines and poetry books.

