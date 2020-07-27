WAUKON, Iowa — Marcella “Marcie” E. Opfer, 101, of Waukon, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Zalmona Cemetery in rural Waukon. Martin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
