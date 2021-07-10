WAUKESHA, Wis. — Kay A. Foster, of Waukesha and formerly of Hazel Green, Wis., died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in East Troy at the age of 70.
She was born on October 27, 1950, in Hazel Green, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (nee Taufman) Francis. She was raised on a farm southeast of Shullsburg, WI. She was always there for her sons, attending their sporting and music events. On February 25, 1984, she married James Foster in Dubuque, IA. Kay loved music, playing and teaching piano, cooking and flowers. She enjoyed spending time at the Sheltering Oaks Campground and was known by the children as Grandma Kay. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in East Troy. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays with her girlfriends in the neighborhood.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Jim, along with her children, John Townsend, Jim Foster and Ann Foster. Dear grandmother of Madeleine and Emma Foster and Graciela and Fiona Rebull. She is further survived by her sister, Donna (Art) Teasdale, brother-in-law, John Cameron, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Townsend, and sister, Elizabeth Cameron.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 5:00 p.m. until the 8:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will take place on Friday, July 16, at St. Peter’s Cemetery in East Troy at 11:00 a.m., please meet at the cemetery. Memorials in Kay’s name are appreciated to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. RiverCenter Dr., Suite 212, Milwaukee, WI 53212.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.