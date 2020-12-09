It is with deeply saddened hearts that we must let go of a dear husband, father, brother, and friend. Dennis Michael Lynch, of Exeter, CA, lost a long and arduous battle with cancer on Dec. 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Valerie Elizabeth Lynch; and his children, Jake Spencer Lynch and partner Angela Galli, and Hannah Spencer Lynch. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Pat and husband Michael Ament; Ann and husband Dan Hoffman; Richard Lynch and partner Mary Beth Calor; Susan and husband Pat Strub; Lynn and husband Steve Graves; Kevin Lynch; Pat Lynch and wife Dawn Carlson; Bill Lynch; John and wife Laurie Lynch; and Paul and wife Jayne Lynch.
He is predeceased by his parents Dick “Looper” and Jeanette Lynch; and baby brother, Michael Matthew Lynch.
Dennis was born August 3, 1953, in Dubuque where he grew up.
He attended college at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and law school at University of California, Davis in California. He dedicated his 41-year law career to civil and business law, but primarily health law and doing what he could to ensure that all people get the best care possible.
He was a big fan of the Chicago teams, the Bears, the Cubs, and the Bulls.
He had a big heart, a quick wit, brilliant smile, ready compassion, a deep commitment to what is fair and true and a helping hand for whatever may be needed.
Most of all, we will miss his cheerful eyes and splendid laughter. We all mourn deeply for Dennis and will want to have a memorial to celebrate his generous life.
Because of the pandemic and our knowledge of his concern for the health and safety of people, a memorial gathering will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to www.cityofhope.org/donate-in-honor-or-in-memory. Select give in memory and identify Dennis as the honoree. Further correspondence may be sent to Valerie at valbabe86@outlook.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.