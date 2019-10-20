Shirley A. Domeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to services.
Carolyn M. Heuertz, Charleston, S.C. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Linda M. LaSoya, Dubuque — Service: 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Seigert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Rita R. Pulver, Bloomfield, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids.
C. Michael “Mike” Reilly, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today at the church.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.
Cathy A. Umscheid, West Des Moines, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.