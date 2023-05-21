CASCADE, Iowa — Stephen “Steve” Thomas Leo Supple (76) died on May 17th, 2023, due to complications of multiple myeloma, with his family by his side.

His celebration of life will be held Monday, May 22, with a wake from 9am-11am at St. Raphael Cathedral where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Philip Thompson officiating. A private family burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.