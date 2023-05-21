CASCADE, Iowa — Stephen “Steve” Thomas Leo Supple (76) died on May 17th, 2023, due to complications of multiple myeloma, with his family by his side.
His celebration of life will be held Monday, May 22, with a wake from 9am-11am at St. Raphael Cathedral where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Philip Thompson officiating. A private family burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Steve was born in Cascade, Iowa, on December 24, 1946, to John and Kate Supple, joining his sister, Jeanne, and to be joined by his brother Roger. He began his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Temple Hill, Iowa. In the third grade, he switched to St. Martin’s School in Cascade, and met the love of his life, Jan Crowley. They attended and graduated from St.Thomas Aquinas high school in 1965. Steve went on to earn his bachelor’s in agronomy from Iowa State University and was a Cyclone fan his entire life.
Steve and Jan were married on June 1, 1968, at St. Martin’s Church in Cascade, Iowa. They farmed together in the Temple Hill area for four decades with their children, Jenn and B.J. Steve believed in serving his community and those in it, as Soil Commissioner, member of the Swiss Valley Board, Pork Producers, FFA, 4H, his children’s schools and sports teams, the CARE Foundation, and St. Raphael’s Cathedral. The center of his service heart was Camp Courageous, where he served as a Board Member, Foundation Board Member, traffic director, corn husker, sausage donator and cooker, tree stump remover, cook and server for campers, hayride driver, sidewalk and train track layer, donation handler, and volunteer for every fundraiser Camp held while he was involved there, with Jan by his side. Some of the honors he received for his community service were the 9 Who Care Award, the JCPenney Award, and the Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Recommended for you
Steve’s dedication to serving his community was second to one thing, his love for his family. Steve adored (and adored teasing) his wife, Jan. He attended every one of his kids’ activities, sometimes sitting by himself in the stands because he came straight from the field and his farm clothes were a little...ripe. He was known as Pickin’ Papa by his grandchildren, whom he delighted in dumping from the bucket of his loader tractor into snowdrifts, teaching them to drive the Gator and four-wheeler, and watching them sing, act, dance, and sport across Iowa and Wisconsin. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jan, his sister, Jeanne (Ernie Driscoll), his brother, Roger Supple, his daughter Jenn and her children Max, Miles, and Delilah, and his son, B.J. and his children Charlie and Lucy.
Steve’s family would like to thank all those who supported Steve through his recent health challenges, especially the medical staff at Finley Hospital and Stonehill Health Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.