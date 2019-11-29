CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mary Ann Williams, 63, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held today from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Gary; her son, Shane Patrick Williams, of Chicago, Illinois; her mother, Mary Ellen O’Brien, of Dubuque, Iowa; and her sisters, Barbara Cutkomp, of Ainsworth, Iowa, Teresa (Bill) Brahm, of Dubuque, Iowa, Maureen (Bob) Leuenberger, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Leslie (Bill) Rhomberg, of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Patrick O’Brien; and a brother-in-law, Keith Cutkomp.
Mary was born May 29, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Ellen (Kroeger) O’Brien. She married Gary Williams on November 17, 1984, in Dubuque, Iowa. Mary graduated from Wahlert High School and the University of Iowa with a B.S. Degree. Mary was the Program Director for New Horizons and then a state inspector for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. She had a strong passion for helping those with disabilities. Mary loved shopping, scrapbooking, traveling, listening to country music and was an avid Hawkeyes fan.
Mary’s family was her pride and joy and she loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Please leave a message for the family on our website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family. Go Hawks!